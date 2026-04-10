78 fugitives now in custody after US Marshals, metro Atlanta officers joint operation

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A weeks-long operation led by US Marshals and Clayton County law enforcement ended with 78 suspects arrested throughout metro Atlanta.

Officers said they seized at least 46 illegal guns, 57 pounds of drugs and seized $18,000 during the operation from March 16 through April 3.

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US Marshals said 44 of the 78 fugitives arrested were wanted for violent offenses, including murder, armed robbery and rape. They did not provide a list of the fugitives who were taken into custody.

Along with Clayton County officers and deputies, the following agencies also took part in the operation:

Atlanta Police Department

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Fulton County Marshals Department

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Henry County Police Department

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

South Fulton Police Department

Georgia Department of Corrections

“This operation shows what is possible when law enforcement works together,” USMS Director Gadyaces S. Serralta said in a statement.

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