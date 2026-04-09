Grandmother of 3-year-old shot to death calls for justice: ‘He was a sweet, lovable child’

ATLANTA — Family and friends are remembering a 3-year-old shot and killed while he was staying with a babysitter.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was live in southwest Atlanta for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

Family and friends came out to Washington Street for a vigil Thursday night.

“Justice needs to be served,” said the grandmother Armani’s grandmother, Trinetta Julian.

It’s all the family of 3-year-old Armani Lyons wants.

“He didn’t deserve this. He was a sweet, lovable child,” Julian said.

They say they need answers about what happened at the apartment building early Sunday morning.

Julian says his mother often left her only child with the 70-year-old sitter.

Police are still actively investigating the shooting and say there were other people inside at the time it happened, although they haven’t identified them.

“It wasn’t a stray bullet. It happened inside that apartment, so come forward, whoever did it,” Julian said.

The unknown is leaving their family shattered and has them wondering why and how “for you to do this to an innocent child.”

They are hoping what happened to their family won’t happen to another.

“What’s going on, Atlanta, what’s going on? Put the guns down,” Julian said.

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