Toddler who died in shooting identified; witness says officer carried child out

ATLANTA — The identity of a child who lost his life early Easter morning was released Sunday.

The child was shot early Easter morning in southwest Atlanta on Washington Street.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the toddler as Armani Lyons, who was pronounced dead at Grady Marcus Trauma Center.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, but a neighbor who did not want to go on camera told Channel 2’s Cory James she saw an APD officer carrying a young a child in their arms.

They said a woman was banging on the patrol car, screaming, “He is gone.”

This shooting happened overnight around 12:30 a.m. near Washington Street and Hatcher Avenue.

Channel 2 Action News was there shortly after the shooting.

Crime scene tape was stretched across the entrance to the apartment building where neighbors say the shooting took place.

Atlanta police say homicide detectives are investigating.

It’s not yet known if someone shot the child or if the child got the gun and fired it.

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