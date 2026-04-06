Teen who died in Piedmont Park shooting identified

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner said 16-year-old Tianah Robinson died at the scene in the Piedmont Park shooting on Saturday night.

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in the shooting.

Atlanta PD hasn’t yet released suspect information or a motive for the shooting.

Channel 2’s Cory James talked to Raul Gatewood, who walked through Piedmont Park Sunday afternoon thinking about the tragic deadly shooting that happened here hours earlier.

“Why did a child have to be lost?” he asked.

Another parkgoer said he was at the park walking a friend’s dog right before those gunshots went off.

“It was honestly scary to hear, just how familiar and how close it is to where I live,” one person said.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m.

Witnesses described the frantic moments

“We was running, and everybody was running people were running and everybody was running people was falling,” Rhylan Byrd said.

Police say the 15-year-old was alert and conscious when taken to the hospital.

“We’ve heard things about a gathering. As far as age groups we’re still trying to determine what exactly that was,” said Lt. Christapher Butler of Atlanta Police Department.

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