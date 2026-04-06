One dead, teen wounded in Piedmont Park shooting on Easter weekend

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD confirmed a deadly shooting happened at Piedmont Park Saturday night.

Channel 2 Action News was there as a large police presence was seen near Piedmont Park.

Police in an update early Sunday morning said a female was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 15-year-old, was taken to the hospital.

Police responded to the scene at about 9:03 p.m.

Earlier, at around 7:45 p.m., 404 Day concluded at the other side of the park.

“At this time, there is no information indicating that the shooting is connected to that event,” APD said.

Police said that the incident was connected to an unpermitted gathering at the far west end of the park.

Following the incident overnight, 404 Day event organizers put out a statement about the woman who died and the injured teenager, clarifying that despite being a 404 day event, the Piedmont Park incidents were at events hosted by a different organization.

Our hearts go out to the family of the woman who lost her life and to the 15-year-old who was injured near Piedmont Park on Saturday night. This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with everyone affected. 404 Day! Weekend, the four-day citywide celebration produced by The 404 Collective, Atlanta Influences Everything, ButterATL, Finish First and Trap Music Museum, is a separate event and we have no affiliation with the 404 Day Festival held at Piedmont Park. Our events took place across multiple venues across Atlanta and concluded without any incidents. We remain committed to producing safe, community-centered experiences that celebrate Atlanta and reinvest in our city. — Statement from The 404 Collective, regarding the Piedmont Park incident

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