Georgia town named among the prettiest in the country

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — One Georgia town is getting national recognition for its charm, history and coastal beauty.

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According to WorldAtlas, a coastal town in the Peach State has been named one of the “13 Prettiest Towns in the United States,” standing out among more than 19,000 cities and towns nationwide.

That town is Brunswick.

Located along Georgia’s coast, Brunswick is perhaps known as the “Shrimp Capital of the World,” thanks to its long-standing fishing industry and role as a major hub for shrimp production.

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Visitors can explore the Lover’s Oak, a sprawling tree estimated to be more than 900 years old and steeped in local folklore. The city is also home to the Old Town Historic District, where streets are lined with historic buildings, including a century-old city hall and the still-operating Ritz Theatre.

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