Driver killed after SUV crashes head-on into MARTA bus in Atlanta

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a crash involving a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority bus Saturday morning in northwest Atlanta, according to police.
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Atlanta police responded around 8:14 a.m. to a reported crash with injuries near Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW.
When officers arrived, they found a two-vehicle crash involving a MARTA bus and a Jeep Patriot.
Police say the driver of the Jeep was the only person inside the SUV. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where they later died from their injuries.
Their age and identity were not released.
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There were seven people on the MARTA bus. Authorities say none of them suffered critical injuries.
Officials say the Jeep crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the bus.
The crash remains under investigation.
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