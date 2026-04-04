‘Fool around and find out:’ Suspect hits 110 mph, tosses gun during wild chase in south Georgia

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed chase stretching across county lines ended with an arrest and a blunt warning from deputies: run, and they will catch you.

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Lee County deputies say the chase began just after midnight on Sunday, along Highway 82 West. A deputy tried to stop a 2024 Dodge Ram 2500.

Authorities say the driver, Willie Eugene Graham, refused to pull over, instead accelerating to speeds topping 110 miles per hour along the Liberty Expressway, weaving through traffic and ignoring exits.

The chase continued into Dougherty County, where deputies say Graham blew through stop signs and red lights while driving erratically through city streets.

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During the chase, authorities say a handgun, later identified as a Glock 19, was thrown from the truck. At another point, a passenger jumped from the moving truck in an apparent attempt to escape. That passenger was later detained but released without charges.

The chase finally came to an end on Gaines Avenue when Graham pulled into a yard, got out of the truck and surrendered. Graham was booked into the Lee County Jail and deputies said the gun was recovered.

He faces the following charges:

In Lee County

Tail lights required

Fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement

Dougherty County:

Fleeing and attempting to elude law (felony)

Reckless driving

Four counts of failure to maintain lane

10 counts of stop sign violations

Six counts of red light violations

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Improper left turn

Tampering with evidence

Reckless conduct

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In a statement, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the danger of the suspect’s actions.

“Let us be clear: driving like this doesn’t just put you in jail, it puts innocent people in danger. Our deputies will not back down when it comes to protecting this community. If you run from us, we will chase you, we will catch you, and we will put you in jail. We might even use your arrest video for recruitment purposes.”

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