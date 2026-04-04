UGA parts ways with women’s head basketball coach

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia officials announced Saturday that the school and women’s basketball coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons.

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Abrahamson-Henderson, often known as ‘Coach ABE,’ led the Lady Bulldog to a 69-59 overall record during her tenure, including two appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

In a statement, Josh Brooks, the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, thanked Abrahamson-Henderson for her leadership while signaling a new direction for the program.

“We would like to thank Coach ABE for her leadership and wish her well moving forward,” Brooks said. “We are committed to building on the proud tradition of Lady Bulldog basketball and will continue to support our program with the necessary resources for future success.”

Brooks stated that the university will immediately begin a nationwide search for its next head coach, with a focus on finding a leader who can connect with players, alumni, and fans while continuing the program’s legacy.

The move comes after four seasons as UGA’s head coach.

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