Alligator spotted in Georgia pond

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — A reported alligator sighting in west Georgia is prompting safety reminders from officials as warmer weather brings increased wildlife activity.

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According to Lamar County Animal Services, the county’s 911 center received a call about an alligator seen in a farm pond along Steele Road.

Wildlife officials say sightings like this are not unusual in Georgia, especially during the spring and summer months when alligators become more active. The reptiles are native to the state and are commonly found in lakes, ponds, and wetlands.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is urging residents to follow its “GatorWise” guidance to coexist with the animals safely.

Officials stress that alligators are protected by law, making it illegal to kill, harass, capture, or relocate them without proper permits.

Residents are also reminded:

Never feed alligators, as it can make them less fearful of humans

Keep children and pets away from the water’s edge

Avoid approaching or attempting to handle the animal

Authorities say if an alligator is not posing an immediate threat, the best course of action is to keep your distance and allow it to move away on its own.

However, if the animal appears aggressive, injured, or poses a direct danger, residents should contact local authorities. For non-emergency situations, officials recommend contacting a licensed wildlife removal professional.

Lamar County Animal Services says public safety remains the top priority when responding to wildlife calls and encourages residents to stay alert while enjoying the outdoors.

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