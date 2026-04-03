1 of Gucci Mane kidnapping suspects arrested in Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the nine Gucci Mane kidnapping suspects arrested on Thursday was arrested in Atlanta.

FBI Atlanta’s violent crime squad arrested Terrance Rodgers Thursday at an Atlanta residence, the agency confirmed.

Eight of the nine arrested were placed in custody in Dallas, Nashville and Memphis, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The suspects include rappers Pooh Shiesty and Big30.

On Jan. 10, Gucci Mane, real name Radric Davis, traveled with two others to a business meeting at the studio arranged by Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrell Williams Jr.

Described as a coordinated “armed takeover,” Williams is accused of pulling out an AK-style pistol and forced one of the victims to sign a release of a recording contract at gunpoint, said Ryan Raybould, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, in a news conference.

Davis and other other men were then robbed of cash, Rolex watches and other jewelry.

Pooh Shiesty was signed to Gucci Mane’s label, 1017 Records.

Gucci Mane is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of trap music alongside fellow Atlanta rappers T.I. and Jeezy. He emerged in the mid-2000s with his breakout single “Icy” and went on to build a vast catalog through a steady stream of mixtapes and albums.

He has also helped launch or develop artists including Young Thug and earned a Grammy nomination for his appearing on Lizzo’s song “Exactly How I Feel.”

Gucci Mane has remained active with new music and business ventures, including his 2025 album “Episodes” and his 2017 memoir, “The Autobiography of Gucci Mane,” which reflects on his evolution as a music artist and personal struggles such as being diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

In recent years, he has also publicly emphasized sobriety and stability.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

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