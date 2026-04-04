Worker rescued 50 feet up at Georgia Google data center

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A construction worker was seriously injured on the roof of the Google Data Center construction site in LaGrange on Friday.

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The incident happened around 2:47 p.m. on April 3 on Pegasus Parkway.

Lagrange firefighters responded and found the worker 50 feet above ground with injuries sustained while on the roof, according to officials.

Due to the height and complexity of the rescue, more resources were called in, including Tower 31, an 85-foot aerial platform.

Fire crews, along with Troup County AMR and the site’s on-site response team, stabilized the worker on the roof and moved them to the edge, where they were lowered to the ground.

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Once safely on the ground, the worker received advanced medical care and was airlifted to a regional trauma center.

Officials say the worker remains in serious condition but is stable. The worker’s identity was not released.

The LFD reminds construction workers to remain vigilant when working at heights and follow safety protocols to prevent injuries.

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