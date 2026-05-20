Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wins Democratic nomination for governor

ATLANTA — Election results have come in and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will advance to the general election for Georgia’s next governor.

The Associated Press declared that Bottoms won the Democratic primary in the gubernatorial race on Tuesday night.

Her Republican opponent has not yet been decided. Rep. Mike Collins and Derek Dooley advanced to a runoff election, scheduled for June 16.

[LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Georgia primary election 2026]

Bottoms is a former Atlanta council member, magistrate judge, mayor, and presidential advisor.

Bottoms’ campaign is focused on ensuring Georgians have access to affordable healthcare, housing and stronger educations. Bottoms’ campaign says as governor, she plans to eliminate income tax for teachers at the state level and create more ways for Georgians to learn skills, get training and find good-paying jobs.

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Bottoms says she is relying on her record of serving in all three branches of government as a lawyer, a judge and a city council member to set the foundation of her governorship. As mayor, Bottoms kept Atlanta’s budget balanced and wants to do the same as governor.

If elected governor, Bottoms said she wants to guarantee universal Pre-K, invest in small businesses across the state and help Georgia farmers reach larger markets through pooled resources and cooperative models while helping underserved producers.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

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