House fire hurts 1 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said one person was hurt in a house fire April 4.

In a statement, the fire department said they received reports of possible entrapment.

Capt. Owen Jones of Atlanta Fire told a Channel 2 photographer on the scene that the structure was significantly damaged by fire and smoke.

They found the structure with heavy fire showing on the rear side. Firefighters started an attack of the fire while looking for any potential people in the structure.

Crews worked to contain the fire, which involved the main living and crawl space.

One person was hurt and is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

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