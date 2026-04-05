Driver crashes Alfa Romeo on metro Atlanta interstate during chase by state troopers

ATLANTA — A driver of a white Alfa Romeo was hurt April 3 after trying to speed away from troopers and hitting another car on the interstate, Georgia State Patrol says. Authorities say he was also driving with a suspended license.

GSP said troopers saw the white car improperly passing vehicles on the right should of I-75/85 North near Memorial Drive.

Troopers attempted to start a traffic stop, but the driver sped up, starting the pursuit.

GSP said the Alfa Romeo left the interstate at Edgewood Avenue and tried to escape troopers on multiple streets before getting back on I-75/85, this time heading south.

Traveling too fast for conditions, the suspect lost control on the right should as the Alfa Romeo approached Georgia Highway 166, crossed all lanes of travel and hit a black car.

The driver was taken into custody, then sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the black car wasn’t hurt.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo faces several charges, GSP says:

driving in the emergency lane

improper passing on the right shoulder

felony fleeing

improper lane change

reckless driving

aggressive driving

driving within the gore

failure to obey a traffic control device

driving on the wrong side of the road

failure to maintain lane

hit and run

too fast for conditions

driving on a suspended license

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

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