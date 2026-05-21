2 young men shot at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Crime scene investigators have blocked off the entrance to an apartment complex after two men were shot on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Flipper Temple apartments on Abner Terrace. A detective on the scene confirmed to Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that one victim is in critical condition and the other is stable.

Police say a security guard witnessed the shooting. The key information he gave them, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Police say the victims are in their late teens or early 20s. Their names have not been released. Police have not released a description of a suspect or suspects wanted for the shooting.

Right now, officers have the entrance to the apartments taped off, so residents are unable to get in or out of the complex.

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