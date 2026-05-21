Waymo pauses service in metro Atlanta after ride gets stuck in flash flood

ATLANTA — Waymo confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday evening that it has paused service for its vehicles until the rainy weather that blanked the area moves out, and they deem it safe for the cars to hit the road again.

The chaos the flood waters caused in a LIVE report, on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The Waymo ended up getting stuck along North Avenue near Argonne Avenue in midtown on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

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According to the company, no one was inside as the flood water rose almost to the top of the car’s wheel wells.

Luckily, it didn’t take long for the water to recede. Once the water was gone, the Waymo was loaded onto a flatbed and taken away.

In a statement, Waymo said:

“Safety is Waymo’s top priority, both for our riders and everyone we share the road with. During a period of intense rain today in Atlanta, an unoccupied Waymo vehicle encountered a flooded road and stopped. The vehicle has been recovered and removed from the scene.”

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