More scattered storms with heavy rain Thursday

Scattered heavy rain led to flash flooding in parts of Atlanta on Wednesday. More scattered showers and storms will redevelop on Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking scattered downpours to start the day before more rain arrives this afternoon.

Like Wednesday, not everyone will see the rain today. But for areas where the storms sit over, there is the possibility for localized flooding again.

The scattered storm pattern will continue over the next several days and into next week.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the next rounds of rain, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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FLOODED ROADS WEDNESDAY

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked heavy rain that dumped 2-3 inches of rain within an hour in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday.

A car could be seen stalled with the driver on top of the vehicle on I-75/I-85 northbound at Baker Street. A man walked through the water and helped the woman get to safety.

“The car was also most floating down the street down the highway,” George Brathwaite told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco. “My wife was like, ‘Go get her! Go get her!”

In midtown Atlanta along north Atlanta, Ayesha Imran got stuck in the flood water, and a good Samaritan came to her rescue.

“It was really scary,” she told Francisco. “The water level kept rising because it was like pouring down. It was so fast.”

The standing water on North Ave. also trapped a Waymo car.

Waymo said it paused service for its vehicles until they deem it safe for the cars to hit the road again.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Driver rescued from flooded interstate .

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