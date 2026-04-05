Child killed Easter morning in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD are investigating a shooting overnight that claimed the life of a child.

Police responded to the shooting near the 900 block of Washington St. SW. early Sunday morning at around 12:37 a.m.

A 3-year-old child was taken to the hospital, where the child died of their injuries. APD had earlier said the child was 4 years old.

The circumstances behind the death are being investigated.

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