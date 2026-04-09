Manhunt underway after officer shot in DeKalb County

Police are searching for a gunman after an officer was shot on Thursday afternoon.

A large number of police vehicles responded to Glenwood Rd. and Columbia Dr. and have traffic blocked.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson told Channel 2’s Mark Winne that an officer was grazed by a bullet and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

She says the officer is alert and in good spirits.

All the latest details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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“Everyone is thankful and praying,” Cochran-Johnson told Winne.

She added that it happened during a confrontation and a manhunt is underway.

“We will deploy every resource available to us and bring him to justice,” Cochran-Johnson said.

At least a dozen police cruisers could be spotted by NewsChopper 2 on Glenwood Drive.

Witnesses at the scene told Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln they heard gunfire.

A DeKalb County police spokesperson said they were monitoring the investigation and would provide details as they become available.

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