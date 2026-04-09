FBI, Atlanta Police warn of ‘764’ groups targeting kids online

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The FBI and Atlanta police are warning parents about an extremist group called “764,” which authorities say targets minors through online platforms.

“This is a form of violence, motivated by a hatred of society and a drive to cause the collapse through indiscriminate chaos and destruction,” said Brian Ozden, assistant special agent in charge at the FBI in Atlanta.

Authorities said several cases linked to the group are currently under investigation in Atlanta.

According to the FBI, “764” was formed in 2021. After the arrest of the original leaders, the group fragmented, but its members continue to operate under the same name.

The group primarily operates in online chatrooms, seeking to contact and influence teenagers.

“The group lures children, in some cases as young as 9 years old, to private platforms and then grooms them through intimidation and abuse,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

Once contact is made, authorities said, the group coerces victims into acts of animal cruelty, self-harm, or harming others.

Officials said the group often leverages compromising information to force minors into dangerous acts.

“The Atlanta Police Department has currently opened five investigations, which we believe could be connected to these groups,” Atlanta Police Sgt Brian Hill said.

This includes multiple cases where minors allegedly called in bomb threats to businesses and schools.

Sgt. Brian Hill said cases of terrorist threats have involved minors ages 9 to 15, which authorities believe may be linked to these groups.

Additionally, the department says it is looking at a potential link between 764 and cases of animal abuse.

In February, a man decapitated a dog and left the head on his front porch, starting a SWAT standoff. After the man’s arrest, police found gang symbols graffiti on the walls, along with the numbers “764.” Police are still working to see what led to the man’s actions.

Looking beyond Atlanta, the FBI said they are investigating more than 400 leads linked to the group nationwide, including more than 50 in Georgia.

At the same time, advocates expressed concern that the group is targeting minors on the platforms they use almost every day.

“They are identifying and grooming minors, children, 8 to 17 years old, through the platforms that your kids are spending time on,” Titania Jordan, Chief Parenting Officer of Bark Technologies, said, “This is the darkest thing that I have seen affecting children outside of predation and exploitation and trafficking.”

“This is a real, credible danger happening to real children just like the ones in your home. So talk to your children today,” Jordan said.

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