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Memorial Day 2026: What’s open and closed?

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Memorial Day: What you need to know
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Monday marks the unofficial start of summer, but it is also the federal holiday that takes a moment to remember those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Some businesses will be closed to mark Memorial Day.

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Here is a list of what is open and closed for the holiday, but as always, you will want to check before you leave home to see if a company has closed for the day.

Closed

  • Stock market
  • USPS (except for Priority Mail Express)
  • FedEx (except for Custom Critical)
  • UPS (except for Express Critical)
  • Banks
  • Federal offices
  • State offices
  • Schools
  • Costco
  • Raising Cane’s
  • Mission BBQ
  • Natural Grocers

Open

Information compiled from MarketWatch, USA Today and Parade.

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