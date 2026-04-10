2 GSP troopers hospitalized after Range Rover chase, crash in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were hurt and taken to the hospital during a chase on Thursday night.

GSP says troopers tried pulling over a Range Rover on Peachtree Road in Buckhead just after 9:30 p.m.

While speeding away from them, the driver ran through a red at the intersection of Piedmont Road and hit another car.

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That’s when GSP says the suspect hopped out of the car and started running away. While running after the suspect, two troopers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Another trooper Tased the suspect and was able to take them into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared. That person’s identity has not been released.

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The other driver also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but declined to go to the hospital.

It’s unclear what charges the suspect will face.

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