‘Heartbeat of our school:’ Beloved Georgia principal dies

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school community is mourning the loss of a beloved principal remembered as a ‘guiding light’ and the ‘heartbeat’ of her school.

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On Thursday, Diamond Lakes Elementary School announced the passing of Principal Alicia Jeffers, sharing the news with families in a heartfelt message following spring break.

“Mrs. Jeffers was more than a principal, she was a guiding light, a source of strength, and a champion for every child, every staff member, and every family who walked through our doors,” the school said.

School leaders described Jeffers as a ‘fearless leader’ who led with grace, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to putting students first.

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The Richmond County School System also expressed profound sadness, calling Jeffers a beloved educator and mentor whose impact will live on through the students she inspired and the educators she guided.

“Alicia was more than just a principal; she was the heartbeat of our school community,” the district said in a statement.

As students and staff return to campus, grief counseling services will be available.

School officials are encouraging families, teachers, and students to lean on one another during this difficult time.

“Even in our sorrow, we will stand together, lifting each other up, just as Mrs. Jeffers always lifted us,” the school shared.

Jeffers is being remembered for her deep love for the school and her lasting impact on generations of students and staff.

“Her legacy will forever be woven into the heart of our school,” the statement said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

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