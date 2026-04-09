Suspect who fled traffic stop causes large search in Clayton County neighborhood

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol searched neighborhoods along Bouldercrest Road near Panola Road on Thursday, looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop.

The Clayton County Police Department was called in to help search for the suspect, and there was a large police presence while the search was going on.

Police presence Ellenwood

Channel 2 Action News had a photographer out at the scene a police helicopter searched the area from above.

We also caught video of K-9s searching for the suspect as well.

We have reached out to GSP for more information on the search and are waiting to hear back.

Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News for the latest on the breaking story.

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