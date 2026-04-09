Student accepted into military academy found shot, killed in the woods

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A mother wants to know how a weekend trip to visit family ended with her teenage son found dead in some woods.

Tiffany Stone says initially no one knew where 17-year-old Jeremiah Gibson was, until family checked a location sharing app.

“I was just instantly shook and devastated,” Stone told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

She couldn’t believe what she was hearing. She had gotten a call saying police found Jeremiah dead.

Stone says it took her a while to process what she heard.

“This was never God’s plans for his children, for them, to die so young,” she said.

Jeremiah had a gunshot wound to the chest.

“Like, we still don’t really believe it. At some point I’m looking for him to come home,” his mother said.

The Tucker High School junior had gone to visit his father in the City of South Fulton in February. Then he left the home there and no one could find him.

They tracked his location on the Life360 app on Valentine’s Day.

Stone says police initially thought it was a suicide, but the medical examiner determined someone shot him.

The mother says Jeremiah had a heart of gold and loved making TikTok videos with his siblings.

“He loved his family,” she said.

Stone has seen all the recent shootings involving young people. Now, she is among the grieving.

“To see kids die, it doesn’t feel good,” the mother said.

Stone thinks someone knows what happened to Jeremiah. She wants that person or persons to come forward.

“That was my child, and I would want somebody to say something,” she said.

City of South Fulton police say this is still under investigation and they have made no arrests.

Stone says an arrest won’t bring Jeremiah back, but it will provide the family some comfort.

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