Social media threat lands north Georgia man behind bars, deputies say

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is thanking a concerned citizen for alerting deputies about a threatening social media post.

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Pickens County deputies began their investigation on Wednesday after a concerned citizen reported a troubling post made by a man later identified as Jerry Warren.

Deputies reviewed the report the following day and determined the threats were serious. Authorities say the post included statements about using a vehicle to harm others.

Investigators said Warren’s extensive criminal history involves acts of violence along with an active probation warrant.

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Deputies obtained a warrant charging Warren with terroristic threats, as well as a search warrant for his home.

Warren was arrested and booked into the Pickens County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office credited the citizen who reported the post.

“We appreciate the citizen who reported this concerning behavior. If you see something, say something‚” the PCSO said in a statement.

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