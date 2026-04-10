Video shows Georgia woman hit rescue truck, get out to see wreckage, and then take off

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman was arrested after police said she hit a Gwinnett County Fire Rescue vehicle and then took off.

Gwinnett County police released video of the incident that showed a driver running a red light as the rescue truck was going through the intersection.

The driver then gets out of the car, looks at the damage caused by the wreck, and then gets back in her car and takes off.

Police said they quickly got an arrest warrant for the driver, Ayanna Bryson, 25, and went to her home and arrested her.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bodycam video shows the officer handcuffing Bryson and putting her in the back of the police cruiser.

“Leaving the scene of an accident is a crime, even if the other vehicle is an emergency vehicle,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

©2026 Cox Media Group