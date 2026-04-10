Dozens without homes after 2-alarm fire at apartment complex in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least 36 people are now left without a home after a massive fire Friday morning at a Clayton County apartment complex. One person was taken to the hospital.

Clayton County Fire Chief Tim Sweat says the fire happened around 7:39 a.m. at the Premier Garden Apartments at 639 Garden Walk Blvd.

Because of how intense the fire was, the department called it in as a 2-alarm fire and dispatched 53 firefighters, paramedics and other EMS workers. At least five people were evaluated at the scene and one of them is now at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Sweat said no firefighters were hurt. The damage is estimated to be around $750,000.

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