Georgia 400 chase ends in arrests of wanted suspects

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A traffic stop in Alpharetta quickly escalated into a multi-city police chase Thursday evening.

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Alpharetta officers said they tried to stop a vehicle around 6 p.m. on Windward Parkway near Georgia 400. The two people inside the vehicle both had active warrants, according to police.

APD said one suspect was wanted for burglary, while the other had warrants for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Officials said both individuals had extensive criminal histories.

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During the stop, the driver sped off, heading southbound on GA 400. Due to the seriousness of the charges, officers initiated a chase.

The chase continued into Sandy Springs, where Sandy Springs police assisted. Officers executed a PIT maneuver, bringing the chase to an end.

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Both suspects were arrested. Their ages and identities were not released.

“Situations like this are a reminder of the work happening every day to keep our roads and neighborhoods safe,” APD said.

No injuries were reported.

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