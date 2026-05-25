What started as a mysterious death ends with a murder charge

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — What Gwinnett County police found inside a Grayson home early Sunday would take most of the day to figure out. Now police have a woman in custody.

Channel 2’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was live in Grayson.

A neighbor had called it in that morning on Wilkerson Way, reporting a woman dead. At first, officers couldn’t say what killed her.

“We are just trying to rule out any possibility of any criminal activity or just really find out exactly what took place,” said Sgt. Jennifer Richter.

By Sunday night the picture had changed.

Police now say 44-year-old Sharell Canty was killed inside that home, and they call it a domestic homicide.

They arrested 48-year-old Stephany Byrom of Grayson on a malice murder charge.

The same scene officers called a death of unknown origin is now a murder case.

“Right now, we do believe that this was an isolated incident, so there should be no concern for the public at this time,” Richter said.

Police say family and neighbors gathered on the lawn as crime scene investigators carried equipment inside.

The heavy police presence stood out on a street where neighbors say nothing like this happens.

“Generally our call volume in this area is fairly benign. We really don’t have a lot of death calls in this area,” Richter said.

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