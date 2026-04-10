Chicken salad sold at Georgia supermarket may be contaminated with Salmonella

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture says chicken salad products sold at a local supermarket may have been contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. It is urging anyone who bought the items to throw them away.

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The department issued the alert for products sold at the Ingles supermarket off Hwy 515 in Blairsville.

Officials said the items to throw away are the Rotisserie Chicken Salad and Gourmet Grape Chicken Salad sold in the deli department display. They are also urging customers to throw away pre-packaged products, including chicken salad sandwiches, croissants, pitas, and dippers.

Symptoms of Salmonella can start anywhere from six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover in four to seven days. Symptoms of Salmonella-related illness include:

Diarrhea

Fever

Vomiting

Signs of dehydration

If you ate any of the products and are experiencing symptoms, the Georgia Department of Agriculture says call your doctor and the Georgia Department of Public Health at 1-866-782-4584.

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