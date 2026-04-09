The next time you ride in a Waymo, you could be helping the city fill potholes

ATLANTA — The next time you ride in a Waymo, the car could be doing much more than just providing you with a comfortable ride.

The company announced it is partnering with Waze in a pilot program here in Atlanta to provide the city with up-to-date information to “efficiently, effectively, and equitably fill potholes.”

Atlanta is one of five cities that are part of the pilot program. Waymo said it has already identified at least 500 potholes across the cities that need to be filled.

The company said its systems already collect location data on potholes and they are making that information available to the Department of Transportation through the “Waze for Cities platform.”

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“The data will also be visible to Waze users in Atlanta, who will be able to verify the Waymo-identified potholes, keeping road users safe and increasing the data’s accuracy,” the company said in a news release.

“We want to build on the safety benefits of our service by partnering with organizations and city officials to help improve the infrastructure we all depend on,” said Arielle Fleisher, Policy Development and Research Manager at Waymo.

Other cities included in the pilot program are Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

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