Woman charged with murder after man found shot on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have charged a woman in connection to a deadly shooting that officers investigated on Interstate 285.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News that Anessa Burton, 45, will face a malice murder charge for Tuesday’s deadly shooting.

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DeKalb County police responded Tuesday around 3:06 a.m. to I-285 past Glenwood Road and before the Interstate 20 split. Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter followed updates from the scene throughout Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He later died from his injuries. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 50-year-old Tywarn Jones.

Officers said Jones had been shot during an argument on Marbut Road. Investigators believe that Jones and Burton knew each other.

A witness then drove Jones from the scene and called for help on I-285.

Burton remains in the DeKalb County Jail with no bond.

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