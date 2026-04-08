Feds raid several dermatology centers in Georgia, Tennessee

Federal agencies raided multiple dermatology centers throughout North Georgia and Tennessee.

Channel 2 Action News started receiving phone calls Wednesday about agents at an office on Riverstone Vista off Appalachian Highway in Blue Ridge.

Around 7:30 this morning, workers say federal officials showed up to the Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Center to take computers and documents, just one of the locations raided this morning.

Patients left shocked and surprised as they showed up for appointments only to learn they were canceled due to a federal raid.

“A lot of our friends come here. This was our first appointment,” Pam Cray told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

It was an unusual first experience for Cray, learning her appointment was canceled due to a federal raid.

An assortment of law enforcement officers from the FBI to Health and Human Services showed up for a raid. Witnesses say they spoke with employees and took away computers and documents.

Records show that Dr. John Chung owns this facility, which is one of his 10 dermatology centers throughout Georgia and Tennessee.

This was not the first time he’s been in trouble with the feds.

In 2023, he agreed to pay $6.6 million for submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

We reached out repeatedly to the numbers for Dr. Chung, but were left with voicemail.

As for the patients, they are left wondering what would cause federal officials to raid their doctor’s office.

Health and Human Services said they could not comment on a potential active investigation.

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