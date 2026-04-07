Person shot on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police confirmed a person was shot on Interstate 285 on Tuesday morning. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police blocked off the left lanes on I-285 past the Glenwood Road exit and before the Interstate 20 split for the investigation.

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The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. and the lanes reopened just after 6:30 a.m.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields provided alternate routes for drivers while Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter followed following updates from the scene throughout Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Several DeKalb County police cars and crime scene investigators responded to I-285. Officers focused their investigation on a passenger car also on the shoulder.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

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