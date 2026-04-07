3-year-old died in Easter Sunday shooting month before his birthday

ATLANTA — Investigators have identified a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta.

Armani Lyons died after he was shot on Easter Sunday. His family says he would have turned four on May 3.

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“Armani was full of life, joy, and innocence a bright light who brought smiles to everyone he met. No family is ever prepared for a loss like this,” Armani’s family posted on a GoFundMe page.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near Washington Street and Hatcher Avenue. Channel 2 Action News was there shortly after the shooting.

Crime scene tape was stretched across the entrance to the apartment building where neighbors say the shooting took place. A neighbor told Channel 2’s Cory James that they saw an officer carrying a young child in their arms to a patrol car.

The child, later identified as Armani, died at the hospital. Police have not said what led to the shooting.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

“Every donation, share, and prayer means more than words can express. If you are unable to give, please continue to keep our family lifted in your thoughts,” Armani’s family wrote.

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