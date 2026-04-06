16-year-old girl killed in 404 Day shooting at Piedmont Park ‘innocent bystander,’ father says

ATLANTA — The father of a 16-year-old girl killed during a community celebration at Piedmont Park says too many children are losing their lives to gun violence.

He says a public park shouldn’t be a war zone. Channel 2 Action News has reported an increasing number of children killed or wounded by gunfire recently.

One local pastor called it epidemic.

A child psychologist said this is not normal.

The father of Tianah Robinson, who was killed in the shooting Saturday, says people should be able to go to a public park and not die from gunfire.

“I’m hurting a lot,” Terrell Robinson told Channel 2s Tom Jones on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Robinson said he has spent his life working, providing for and loving on his kids. Especially his baby girl, Tianah.

“And now it’s just erased just like that,” he said.

Tianah, a North Clayton High sophomore, was shot and killed at Piedmont Park during a 404 Day celebration Saturday.

The gunfire also wounded 15-year-old Italia Wilson. Police don’t believe either girl was involved in a dispute before the shooting.

“I’ve heard that there was people that was at war with each other and she just was in the way. She was an innocent bystander,” Tianah’s father said.

Tianah joins the long list of young people killed or wounded by gunfire recently.

Just this past weekend, gunfire also killed a 3-year-old. Four teens were shot on Sparks Street Sunday. One victim is in critical condition.

Child Psychologist Rosalyn Pitts Clark says the shootings leave some kids with anxiety while others normalize it, theorizing it’s the way life is.

“But it’s not. This is not normal and this is not the way our society should function,” she said.

Clark says there are a number of problems that contribute to what we’re seeing. Too many children have access to guns and cave into peer pressure to get one.

“If your peers are carrying guns you’re more likely to carry a gun,” Clark said.

Bishop Michael Canion with Assembly of Truth Ministries often speaks out about youth gun violence. He says too many kids are seduced by a society that glorifies violence.

“Look at the music. Money, girls and guns,” Canion said.

All Terrell Robinson knows is his baby girl is gone.

“We just want justice, and we want to definitely get some change in Atlanta,” the father said.

Robinson says there should be security checkpoints at parks during well attended events and more police presence.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Tianah’s family to cover funeral and other expenses.

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