Rain and storms likely each day for Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — Waves of rain and storms across north Georgia will stretch throughout Memorial Day weekend and into early next week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we haven’t been in a pattern as wet as this one since last summer. The holiday weekend won’t be a washout, but rain and storms are likely each day.

A strong or severe storm is possible Friday or Saturday, but the overall risk is low.

By Tuesday, there is the chance for widespread rainfall totals between 2-3 inches or up to 4 inches in parts of north Georgia.

Tracking the rain and storms and what to expect this Memorial Day weekend, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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