Fisherman hospitalized after rescue at Stone Mountain Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews rescued a fisherman who fell into a lake at Stone Mountain Park on Thursday morning. He has been rushed to the hospital for hypothermia.

Stone Mountain Park police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that DeKalb County Fire and Rescue received a 911 call after 6:30 a.m.

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Crews responded to Venable Lake and found a fisherman who fell out of his boat near the dam. Firefighters pulled the fisherman, who was wearing a life vest, to safety.

Paramedics took him to a hospital for hypothermia treatment. Stone Mountain Park police did not have an update on his condition.

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