Woman recalls being shot 4 times before husband barricades in metro Atlanta home

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A mother shot moments before a man barricaded himself in her home described the moment that led up to the gunfire.

“He shot me as I was going out the door, as I was going out the door,” Dr. Nikki Anderson Sadiq told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Her husband, Taha Sadiq, is accused of pulling the trigger.

“This was violence that started 12 years ago and continued,” said Anderson Sadiq. “Sometimes it would hibernate for a year or two, and it would erupt.”

She said her husband started abusing her after their marriage.

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She said despite counseling and coping skill classes, it persisted until it escalated Monday morning.

That’s when a family member called Henry County Police Department to intervene.

“When he saw the police car, he said he wasn’t going back to jail,” said Anderson Sadiq.

She said he then shot her four times. Bullets hit her in the chest, arm, back and stomach.

“I can still see the fire from the gun,” said Anderson Sadiq.

Her children escaped, medics rushed her to the hospital. SWAT negotiated with her husband to come out of the home for about an hour before he surrendered.

Chief Program Officer of the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence Barbara Gibson said calls for help like this appear to be rising over the past two months in metro Atlanta.

She said the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence gathers stats to find out why or develop prevention tactics.

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“For many people, leaving is the most dangerous time. So, leaving is not always the answer. It may be a good idea to be there and make a safety plan,” said Gibson.

She said a 24 hour crisis line dispatcher can help think through ideas.

“Because there are no guarantees, it’s really important for us to work closely as a community on prevention efforts. Domestic violence is completely preventable,” Gibson said.

Anderson Sadiq said she’d been planning a way out for years. She would send escape money to loved ones and slowly store important documents.

“I’m a woman who had the resources and everything,” said Anderson Sadiq. “I own my own business. It’s successful, and I’m an award winning professional, and people saw all that. They saw a put together family, a put together life, but they had no idea.”

Her husband is currently in the Henry County Jail facing charges of probation violation, cruelty to children, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during an attempted felony.

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