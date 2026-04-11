Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner signing with Connecticut Sun, sources say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner is finalizing a deal with the Connecticut Sun, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Griner, 35, is reportedly getting a seven-figure deal to make the move after just one season in Atlanta.

The two-time WNBA scoring champion spent nearly all of her career playing for the Phoenix Mercury.

However, she left last season to join the Dream, which was starting a new era under a new coach.

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Earlier this week, the Dream signed two-time All Star Angel Reese in a trade with the Chicago Sky for their 2027 and 2028 first-round picks.

Officials with the Dream said news of Reese joining the team led to an almost-immediate boom in business.

“In the first four hours after the announcement, we sold half as many jerseys as we did the entire year in 2025,” said Morgan Shaw Parker, the team’s president and chief operating officer.

The team is also planning to host five games at State Farm Arena this season, with hopes of packing the venue to its full 17,000-seat capacity.

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