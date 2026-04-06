Atlanta Dream sign 2-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese

ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream signed two-time All-Star Angel Reese, acquiring her from the Chicago Sky in a trade for the Dream’s 2027 and 2028 first-round picks.

The Dream announced the trade Monday, saying Atlanta would also get the right to swap second-round picks with Chicago in 2028 as part of the deal.

“Angel is a dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta,” Dream General Manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “She has already proven herself as one of the most impactful players in the league, and her competitiveness, production, and drive to win align seamlessly with our vision. This is an exciting moment for our organization and our fans.”

Reese is considered one of the most exciting WNBA players, according to a team spokesperson.

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization,” Reese said about the swap. “I’m focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I’ve got to the Dream.”

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