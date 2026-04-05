Judge orders former RHOA star to go to therapy

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak was ordered by a Cobb County Judge to go to therapy, or risk custody of her children.

The order comes amidst a custody battle between Zolciak and her ex-husband, former Atlanta Falcon linebacker Kroy Evan Biermann.

According to the court order, Zolciak and Biermann’s four children were currently living split between mother and father.

Due to the judge’s order, all four children will stay with Biermann as Zolciak undergoes court-ordered parental therapy.

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"For the week of March 30, 2026, the minor children KJB and KKB shall remain in Mother’s physical custody and KRB (F) and KRB (M) shall remain in Father’s physical custody, per the terms of the parties’ original Temporary Parent Plan, entered by this Court on March 3, 2025," the order reads.

Zolciak must undergo four therapy sessions between April 3 to at least April 13.

Before Zolciak can get her children back under the parenting plan agreed to by herself and Biermann, the children will remain in Biermann’s care until the therapy sessions have occurred and the Guardian ad Litem independently verifies that therapy was completed.

Once therapy sessions have concluded, the court said the existing parenting plan will be enforced in full unless further modified.

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