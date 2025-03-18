Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann and children ordered to be evaluated by psychologist amid divorce

ATLANTA — As Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann continued to move through their bitter divorce, a Cobb County judge has ordered the pair to be evaluated by a psychologist, along with their underage children.

The judge ordered Dr. Jaqueline Zahm to do the evaluations as part of the couple’s Temporary Consent Parenting Plan which was read to them in court.

The evaluations are to be done to help make “recommendations that are in the best interests of the minor children.”

Biermann is looking to have primary custody of his four children who are still under 18, according to the couple’s latest divorce filing.

The couple were married in 2011 and first filed for divorce in May 2023, but was then called off shortly after. The couple filed for divorce again in August 2023, saying the marriage was “irrevocably broken.”

Biermann was forced to file for divorce for a third time last month after the couple sold and moved out of their Milton mansion and Zolciak found a new home in Cobb County.

Even the selling of their home came with its own drama, with the house going into foreclosure three times and then being pulled back out of foreclosure again. The couple also dropped the price on the home several times before selling it for nearly half of their initial asking price of $6 million.

According to the latest order, Zolciak and Biermann must split the cost of the therapist “at the time of their first appointment” at the sum of $3,850.00.

“The parties shall provide to Dr. Zahm at the time of each minor child’s evaluations the sum of $1,600.00. Father and Mother shall split the Children’s fees 50/50.”

In a previous interview with the entertainment website TMZ, Zolciak has called Biermann “too controlling” and the last few years have been “torture” as they continue to split.

“Nobody has any idea what I’ve dealt with the last two and a half, three years of my life,” Zociak said. “I’m trying to take the high road.”

Biermann has remained relatively quiet as the couple have moved through their divorce proceedings.

