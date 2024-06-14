Former RHOA star Kim Zolciak ordered to pay her $2,500 Target bill

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge has ordered former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Kim Zolciak to pay her nearly $2,500 Target bill.

Court documents show that Zolciak has an outstanding balance of $2,482.24, and with interest and other fees, owes Target a total of $2,690.09.

Zolciak also owes money to America Express, court documents show.

The move comes as Zolciak and husband Kroy Bierman, a former Atlanta Falcon, are going through a bitter divorce.

Just last week, the couple reached an agreement to avoid foreclosure on their Milton mansion.

The couple filed for divorce last May after 11 years of marriage. They initially dropped the petition in July, but Bierman refiled for divorce again in August, saying their marriage was irretrievably broken.

This is the second time the home has been put up for foreclosure.

“This matter was placed on the inactive docket on January 31, 2024. At such time, Respondent informed the Court that the foreclosure sale had been canceled and there was, therefore, no justiciable issue pending before the Court,” court documents said.

The home had been listed as for sale by Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International but has since been pulled down.

At the end of last year, the listing price for the house dropped dramatically. The original listing from October showed the estranged couple asking for $6 million. By the end of December, the listing showed an asking price of $5.5 million.

The couple now have the home listed for $4.5 million.

