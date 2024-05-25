Former RHOA star, ex-NFL husband have strict closet schedule during divorce

ATLANTA — Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann have been going through divorce proceedings a year.

Channel 2 Action News has obtained new court documents detailing the lengths the estranged couple has gone to in order to avoid one another in their Milton mansion.

According to a document filed in the Fulton County Superior Court last week, the couple has strict times they are allowed to access the closet in their master bedroom.

Zolciak will have access to the closet Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biermann is not allowed to enter the closet during those times.

The order goes on to say that neither can sell or get rid of anything considered “marital property” in any way.

But other documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News earlier this week say the couple could be in danger of losing the multi-million dollar mansion.

Those documents say the couple is scheduled for a motions hearing on Wednesday dealing with the foreclosure of the home.

The 15,000-square-foot mansion overlooks a lake and the 18th fairway at the Manor Golf & Country Club. The home includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms. The garage can hold up to eight cars.

Other features include a walk-in wine cellar, billiard room, arcade game room, home theater and a gym with a private massage room. It also comes with a full in-law suite with a full kitchen and living room.

The latest foreclosure was supposed to happen on May 3, but the couple filed a motion to have it delayed.

According to the latest filing, the court “shall hear oral argument on Petitioner’s request for a Temporary Restraining Order.”

The couple filed for divorce last May after 11 years of marriage. They initially dropped the petition in July, but Biermann refiled for divorce again in August, saying their marriage was irretrievably broken.

This is the second time the home has been put up for foreclosure.

