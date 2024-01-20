RHOA star, former Falcons player’s north Fulton mansion just dropped in price again

MILTON, Ga. — Do you have a few million dollars sitting in your bank account? If you do, a mansion in north Fulton County could be yours.

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International posted a listing for a 1.78 acres property off Manor Bridge Drive in Milton. Fulton County property records confirm that the house is currently owned by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann.

Zolciak and Biermann are currently going through a highly-contested and publicized divorce.

The original listing from October showed the estranged couple asking for $6 million. That same listing now shows an asking price of $4.5 million.

The 15,000 square foot mansion overlooks a lake and the 18th fairway at the Manor Golf & Country Club. The home includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms. The garage can hold up to eight cars.

Other features include a walk-in wine cellar, billiard room, arcade game room, home theater and a gym with a private massage room. It also comes with a full in-law suite with a full kitchen and living room.

You can look at photos from the listing here.

