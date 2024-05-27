Daughter, boyfriend missing from former RHOA star’s birthday party amid bitter divorce

ATLANTA — Former Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Zim Zolciak-Bierman gave us a look at her intimate birthday celebration last week as she turned 46.
In a post on Instagram, Zolciak said she “cried many times, just full of complete gratitude.”
“Attendees included Kim’s oldest daughter, Brielle Biermann; her longtime fitness trainer, EJ Adams; as well as a handful of friends,” Bravo-TV reported.
The celebration comes as she and her former-Atlanta Falcon Kroy Bierman are going through a bitter divorce.
Things have gotten so sticky between the two, that a judge put an order out last week setting certain hours each one could use their closet.
The couple are also close to losing their Milton mansion over foreclosure. A hearing is scheduled for this week over the possible foreclosure.
There were a couple of people missing from Kim’s celebration: her daughter Ariana and current boyfriend Hudson McLeroy.
“@arianabiermann and. @hudson.mcleroy were out of town longer than anticipated so they were unable to make it so they sent me my favorite bottle of wine to the table as a surprise,” Zolciak wrote in her post.
