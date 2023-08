Sherri Hill - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann at the Sherri Hill fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for Sherri Hill) (Kris Connor/Getty Images North America)